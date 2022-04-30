Village Of Edgerton To Celebrate National BBQ Day

Facebook

Is there a better place to celebrate National BBQ Day than in Downtown Edgerton on May 16th, 2022? We are kicking off summer by celebrating with southern comforts and down-home BBQ, this event brings it all, crafting a full-bodied menu built to satisfy, from Edgerton’s own River-A Smokin Q.

Just what’s cookin’ and on the menu at River-A Smokin’ Q? Smoked pulled pork nachos, brisket sandwich, brisket mac and cheese quesadilla, the River-A Hogzilla and more!

Everything’s homemade and totally delicious here, so why wait? Find River-A Smokin Q BBQ for pork you’ll have to stick a fork in.

Or invite ‘em to bring all that gourmet goodness to your next event to pig out on. It’s a definite way to satisfaction.

Come enjoy the outdoors and beat the COVID blues. Picnic tables are first come first serve; attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs.

Multi cuisines sure to please all family members available in Downtown Edgerton from River -A Smokin Q, Edgerton, Ohio- Rita’s Family Dining, Subway, Cup O’ Joy Coffee Barn, the Black Cow and Rockets Grub and Pub.

Don’t forget to invite your friends, relatives, family, and other loved ones to commemorate National BBQ Day and support local.

Enjoy food from 4p-7p. For more information contact the Village Offices at 419-298-2912. Have fun everyone and remember “Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it’s a start.” – Anthony Bourdain