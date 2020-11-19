Village Of Edgerton To Hold Special Meeting

Posted By: Newspaper Staff November 19, 2020

The Village of Edgerton Council will hold a Special Meeting in the Council Chambers located at 324 N Michigan Ave, Edgerton, Ohio on the following date:

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 @ 6:00PM

On the Special Meeting Agenda

  • Discussion – 2021 Budget

