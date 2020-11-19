The Village of Edgerton Council will hold a Special Meeting in the Council Chambers located at 324 N Michigan Ave, Edgerton, Ohio on the following date:
Tuesday, November 24, 2020 @ 6:00PM
On the Special Meeting Agenda
- Discussion – 2021 Budget
The Village of Edgerton Council will hold a Special Meeting in the Council Chambers located at 324 N Michigan Ave, Edgerton, Ohio on the following date:
Tuesday, November 24, 2020 @ 6:00PM
On the Special Meeting Agenda
Be the first to comment on "Village Of Edgerton To Hold Special Meeting"