Village Of Edon Adds Mini Disk Golf To Walz Park

By Dennis Biddle

Mini disc golf is now ready for the avid or the not so avid player. The course is nine holes laid out throughout the park with plenty of obstacles to bring a level of fun to a higher level. Village Administrator Chad Ordway worked over the summer planning and laying out the course with some finishing touches to be added yet.

If you are wanting to get in on the excitement you can go to the Edon Village Office at 108 E. Indiana St. and purchase mini golf discs for two dollars apiece.

The park is open from dawn to dusk all year long, so grab your friends and family and head to Edons Walz Park for some mini disc golf fun.

Dennis can be reached at publisher@thevillagereproter.com