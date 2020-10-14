Wauseon Rotary Helps Complete Refurbishment Of The Caboose At The Wauseon Depot

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

RESTORING THE CABOOSE … The Wauseon Rotary helped preserve the B&O Caboose. The painting team included members of Wauseon Rotary, WHS NHS and Student Council.

Wauseon, OH – The Fulton County Historical Society (FCHS) is proud to announce the refurbishment of the B&O Railroad caboose located at the Wauseon Depot has been completed thanks to the hard work of the Wauseon Rotary.

The Caboose’s windows where repaired and replaced thanks to a kind donation from Skates Construction. A power wash and a new coat of paint finished off this preservation project. The Wauseon High School Nation Honor Society and Student Council joined the Rotary for the repainting.

The FCHS is proud of its continuing partnership with the Wauseon Rotary. This includes the Santa at the Depot event and a scholarship to pay for Wauseon School classes to take field trips to the Museum of Fulton County. The Wauseon Rotary Club is a group of over 50 local businessmen and women who meet on a weekly basis and plan charitable contributions to the City of Wauseon.

“For 59 years, the Wauseon Rotary has contributed to many projects throughout the community, both large and small, that contribute to helping make Wauseon a great place to live. We were happy to coordinate and perform the repainting of the Fulton County Historical Society’s Caboose, located near the Wauseon Depot in Downtown Wauseon. Several Rotarians and Wauseon High School students contributed their time, supplies, tools and talents to give the caboose a fresh coat of paint for our community and visitors to enjoy for years to come.” – Toni Schindler, President Wauseon Rotary.

“We value our long relationship with the Wauseon Rotary. Our working together has allowed us to continue to preserve the stories of Fulton County and present them to the public in exiting ways.” – Carl Buehrer, President Fulton County Historical Society.

The caboose was built in February of 1923 in Washington, Indiana. It was moved multiple times throughout its career, finally being assigned to Rossford, Ohio in 1969. In 1971, was a part of a train wreck, after the wreck it was put into storage in Toledo until being sold the next year.

It was purchased by the Seagate Quarry, located just north of the Toledo Airport, where it was used as an office. In November of 1975, it was purchased by the FCHS. The society along with Wauseon High School FFA Chapter members restored the caboose to its 1920s appearance. Tours of the caboose will be available on Saturday, September 26th from 4 to 7pm, during the Hobo Festival.

The Wauseon Depot is located at 225 Depot Street in downtown. Built 1896 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the current depot is the second to stand on the site. It served passengers of the railroad until the mid-1970’s.

It is currently owned by the City of Wauseon and managed by the FCHS and houses railroad artifacts and a model railroad display.