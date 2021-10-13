Village Of Montpelier Receives Safety Recognition

COLUMBUS, OH: Montpelier Municipal Utilities was honored for its achievements throughout the past year during the 2021 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference.

Montpelier Municipal Utilities received an AMP Safety Award in the Transmission and Distribution category in recognition of no time lost due to reportable accidents or injuries.

“Safety is a priority at AMP, and we commend the efforts of our members and wish congratulations to all those awarded,” said Michelle Palmer, AMP vice president of technical services and compliance.

The AMP Annual Conference took place Sept. 20–22 in Columbus and offered a virtual option for remote attendees. The organization’s premier event featured presentations and panel discussions by industry experts and speakers from AMP partner organizations.

