Village Of Pioneer Shows Police Support With Blue Line On Roadways

Downtown Pioneer you will notice an important addition to the first block of town regardless if you are headed North, South, East, or West. The double yellow line is to remind you to stay on your side of the road. The center blue line is so residents and non-residents alike will understand without doubt the Village of Pioneer will never defund our Police, Fire or Emergency personnel. We will always respect their service to our community. We will always have their back. We will always be thankful for their dedication. In Pioneer we are blessed with outstanding individuals who work tirelessly year in and year out to keep our community safe and secure. God Bless each and every one of you!

-Edward Kidston, Pioneer Mayor