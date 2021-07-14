Village Of Swanton Notifies Public Of Combined Sewage Overflow

Per EPA regulations the Village of Swanton is sending notification for a combined sewer overflow which occurred the morning of July 14, 2021 . Combined sewer systems convey both storm and sanitary sewer flows.

During periods of wet weather, either heavy rain or snow melt, the volume of the water flowing through the sewer pipes can exceed the system capacity and overflow to nearby streams and rivers through overflow/relief structures.

During wet weather these events are called combined sewer overflows, CSOs. The Village is working to reduce CSOs, by separating storm water flows from sanitary sewer flows.

If you have any questions please contact Steve Geise, WRRF Superintendent at 419.826.5891.

During our CSO monitoring inspection Village WRRF staff found CSO discharges at the following locations:

CSO #013 Dodge St. R.R. Bridge; CSO # 016 School Foot Bridge; CSO #019 N Main Street; CSO #024 Brookside @ Crestwood; CSO # 028 Hallett @ Zeiter Way

NPDES Permit # 2PB00025 Receiving water: AI Creek Public access areas: AI Creek Date: July 14, 2021

Time we became aware of the CSO #013 discharge: 0718 hours Time discharge ended: 0718 hours Discharge not active

Time we became aware of the CSO #016 discharge: 0722 hours Time discharge ended: 0722 hours Discharge not active

Time we became aware of the CSO #019 discharge: 0732 hours Time discharge ended: 0732 hours Discharge not active

Time we became aware of the CSO #024 discharge: 0730 hours Time discharge ended: 0730 hours Discharge not active

Time we became aware of the CSO #028 discharge: 0735 hours Time discharge ended: 0735 hours Discharge not active

Cumulative volume of the CSO discharges: 24,500 gallons

Point of contact: Rosanna Hoelzle, Village Administrator

INFORMATION PROVIDED BY VILLAGE OF SWANTON