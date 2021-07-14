Randy Flower (1960-2021)

Randy D. Flower, 61, of New Albany, Ohio, passed away on June 20, 2021. He was born on April 25, 1960, in Bryan, Ohio, to Gary and Martha (Lucas) Flower. Randy graduated from Bryan High School in 1978. While attending Bryan City Schools he was very active in Junior Achievement.

For the past 15 years, he worked for L Brands – Victoria Secret, setting up new stores across the country. He enjoyed gardening, music, collecting art and traveling.

Randy is survived by his mother, Martha Flower of Bryan, Ohio; two sisters, Shari Ledyard of Pioneer, Ohio, and Tammi (Jeffery) Fulk of Montpelier, Ohio; three nephews; one niece; seven great-nephews; one great-niece; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Gary Flower, and nephew, Jeffery Fulk.

Private graveside services for Randy D. Flower were held at Brown Cemetery, Bryan, with Patricia Peter, celebrant, officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn St., Bryan, Ohio.

The family asks those remembering Randy make memorial contributions to Williams County Humane Society, 9464 Williams County Road 13, Bryan, OH 43506, or to the Sanctuary of William County, 210 S. Main St., Bryan, OH 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.