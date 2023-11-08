Virgil Fry (1939 – 2023)

(Volunteered At Bryan Senior Center)

Virgil F. Fry, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Mr. Fry was a self-employed farmer and lithographer for the Ohio Art Company for 40 years. He was a member of the Edon Lions Club, Labor Council, Williams County Democratic Central Committee, Knights of Columbus in Bryan, and St. Patrick Catholic Church. He also volunteered at the Bryan Senior Center.

Mr. Fry was a Steelworkers Union committee member, union steward, bargaining committee member and Local President. Mr. Fry was a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan, and he was a season ticket holder for over 30 years.

Virgil F. Fry was born on May 10, 1939, in Edon, Ohio, the son of Gearhart N. and Pauline A. (Steffes) Fry.

He married Marilyn D. Gray on September 12, 1979, and she preceded him in death on May 31, 2013. They were married for more than 34 years.

Virgil is survived by his daughters, Deborah McCord, of Denver, Colorado, Michele (Keith) Eby, of Ambler, Pennsylvania; son, John (Dr. Tibisay Villalobos-Fry) Fry, of Orefield, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Jeremiah, Alexandra, Emerson and Avery; brother, Alfred (Mary Ellen) Fry, of Wapakoneta; sisters-in-law, Mary Ida Fry, of Bryan and Peggy Fry, of Swanton and close friend, Mary Lou Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Paul, Carl and Roy Fry and sisters-in-law, Mildred Fry and Patricia Fry.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Andrew Wellmann officiating. Virgil will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Blakeslee following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Patrick Catholic Church or St. Patrick Catholic school.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.