Virginia Busch (1929-2023)

Virginia Lee Busch, age 93, of Wauseon, passed with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at StoryPoint in Waterville.

She was born on August 23, 1929 to Robert Ward and Nora Christine (Ledyard) Gorsuch in Wauseon, Ohio.

Virginia was a graduate of Wauseon High School and was a local bank teller throughout most of her life, starting her career at the People’s State Bank.

Virginia was a talented quilter and was passionate about tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.

Above everything, her true pride and joy was taking care of her family which included her five children.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma and her family will cherish the memories from Sunday family dinners.

She is survived by her children, Dennis (Linda) Busch, Lisa Busch, David (Kristi) Busch, Lori (Craig) Cain and Duane (Denise) Busch; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nora Gorsuch; husband, Wylie G. Busch; siblings, R. “Wayne” Gorsuch, Calvin Gorsuch and Eleanor Abdo.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10-11:00 a.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio with her Funeral Service starting at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

To leave messages of condolence for the Busch Family please visit, www.grisierfh.com.