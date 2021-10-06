Virginia Wentz (1926-2021)

Virginia R. Wentz, age 94, of Delta and recently of Sugar Grove, Ohio; passed away under hospice care on Wednesday, September 13, 2021 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus.

She was born in Delta on September 20, 1926 to Herbert E. Mattin and Ruth (Peters) Mattin. On October 24, 1942 she married Ross A. Wentz and together shared 64 loving years together until his passing on December 16, 2006.

Surviving are her children, Sharon (Bob) Doherty, Larry R. (Bobbie) Wentz and Jerry A. (Anna) Wentz; brother, Donald Mattin; 9 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 15 great great grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Ross; son, Garry Lee Wentz; brother, Robert Mattin, sister, Grace “Irene” Shelt and great grandson, Seth M. Hintz.

A public graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the building fund at Waypoint Christian Church, 1199 N. Memorial Dr. #177, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215 in Virginia’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

