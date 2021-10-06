Dane Walden (1951-2021)

Dane A. Walden of Spring Branch, Texas, formerly of Bryan, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2021, at the age of 70. Dane was a graduate of Bryan High School in Bryan, Ohio.

He was a retired Air Force veteran of 25 years. He served in Germany for four years and later worked at Bethesda Hospital in Washington, D.C. He was an active member of the VFW for 25 years and rode with them on weekly motorcycle relays. He also rode in motorcades honoring deceased veterans.

Dane loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. When he moved to Texas, he joined several different motorcycle clubs including the River Riders, the Friday Riders and the Black Sheep. He really enjoyed doing different rides throughout Texas country roads.

Dane A. Walden was born on May 29, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Kenneth C. Walden and Alberta (Spaulding) Walden.

Survivors include his brothers, Samuel (Diana) Haines of Bulverde, Texas, and David (Imogene) Haines of Junction City, Kentucky; special friend, Connie Warwick; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at West Milford Church of Christ, 4855 Casebeer Miller Road, Hicksville, Ohio, with military services immediately following at the Farmer Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.