Voices Of The People Advocacy Plans Time Capsule Project

(Bryan, Ohio) March 29, 2021 – The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD) Voices of the People Advocacy Group is creating a time capsule to bury at their new office.

Jaiden Beebe (shown above), a member, is taking the lead on the project and is encouraging Williams County residents that have been served or touched by WCBDD to participate by dropping off memorabilia like photos and letters by April 26th at their new location, 05653 SR 15, Bryan, Ohio.

The time capsule will be buried on April 27th and then raised and reviewed in late April 2031.

Voices of the People Advocacy Group meets monthly to network, plan fundraising activities, and discuss community involvement opportunities.

The group is made up of self-advocates that are actively learning skills to enhance their voice to speak up and have a say in decisions in their life.

“This is a great opportunity to bring people together after a long period of separation,” said Joan Miller, WCBDD Community Inclusion Specialist.

WCBDD hosts many virtual events and activities that can be found on their website www.wmscodd.org