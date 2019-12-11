Wanda Hilton (1941-2019)

Wanda I. Hilton, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, at her home.

Wanda retired from the Ohio Art Company after 39 years of service heading the International Transportation department. She also worked at Bryan Truck Line for 6 years.

Wanda was a member of the Bryan First Church of Christ and the American Legion Auxiliary in Edgerton. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Wanda was born on March 16, 1941 in Huntington, Indiana, the daughter of Charles and Betty (Stetzel) James. She was a 1959 graduate of Edgerton High School.

Wanda is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Charles) Parsons, of Edon; 3 grandchildren, Whitney (Aaron) Schelfo, Anthony (Meagan Dallas)Parsons and Jacklyn (Coty) McCue; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Ted (Kathy) James, of Bryan and sisters, Charlene Karnes and Donna Nafzinger, both of Auburn and Patricia (Bernie) Adams, of New Haven. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Short.

A gathering time for friends and family will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan from 3:00-7:00 P.M.

The family requests memorial donations to Williams County EMS.

