Dorothy Opdycke (1922-2019)

Dorothy Brown Opdycke, 97 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Anna’s House, of Hillside Country Living, Bryan.

Dorothy was born October 2, 1922, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Curtis and Ruth (Geiger) Decker.

She was a 1940 graduate of Bryan High School, then furthered her education at the University of Toledo. Dorothy married A. Leonard Opdycke on May 13, 1943 in Yale Chapel, New Haven Connecticut, and he preceded her in death on October 4, 1989.

Dorothy was a secretary at the Bryan City Schools for 28 years, serving at the former Lincoln Elementary School and Bryan High School. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Bryan American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 284, Progressive Study Club, Taine Club and was a former member of the Bryan Lioness Club.

Dorothy also served at a former Treasurer for the Williams County Historical Society for many years. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, reading and knitting in her leisure time. She treasured the time she was able to spend with her family making memories.

Surviving are her four children, Charles (Deborah) Opdycke, of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Helene (Lyle) Moog of Bryan, John (Debra) Opdycke of Bryan and Janet (Thurlow “Chip”) Steffy of Rockford, Ohio; ten grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Carol Opdycke of Grover, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, A. Leonard, one sister, Mary Connin and brother-in-law, Ted Connin.

Funeral services for Dorothy Brown Opdycke will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan with Pastors Thurlow “Chip” Steffy and Peter Paige officiating. Private interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan. Visitation for Dorothy will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 Friday, December 13, 2019, in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Greenisen Chapel, 225 East High Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com To send flowers to Dorothy’s family, please visit our floral section.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.