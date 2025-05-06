Wanda Rohlf (1936 – 2025)

(Former Resident Of Paulding, Ohio)

Wanda L. Rohlf, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 5, 2025 at Parkview Hospital – Bryan, OH.

Wanda was born on March 20, 1936 in Oakwood, OH to the late Howard and Norma (Taylor) Keck. On September 18, 1954 she married Karl H. “Bud” Rohlf, who preceded her in death in 1995.

Wanda spent her life creating a loving home for her family. She loved her cats and all animals and devoted her time to rescuing animals and giving to animal rescues.

She loved spending time with her friends at McDonalds. Wanda attended First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Paulding, OH.

Wanda is survived by her sister, Bonnie Arend, Bryan, OH; nieces and nephews: Tamara Goebel, Leesville, SC; Lori Avina, Bryan, OH; Lisa Harrison, Bryan, OH; Julie Sponsler, Melrose, OH; Shannon Sponsler, West Unity, OH; Regina Sponsler, West Unity, OH; Mark Sponsler, Orland, IN; Richard Carnahan, KY; George Carnahan, Oakwood, OH; Matty Avina, Bryan, OH; Bonnie Sherry, Defiance, OH; special friend, Jack Moore, Paulding,OH; 4 grandchildren.

Wanda was also preceded in death by her son, Michael E. Rohlf; brother, George Tipsword; sisters: Alberta Carnahan, Florence Perrine, Violet Bradford, Viola Sherry, and Evelyn Dangler; niece, Michelle Pendleton; nephew, Jim Bradford.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Den Herder Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date in Little Auglaize Cemetery, Brown Township, OH. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Wanda’s memory to Friends of Felines. Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.