Warren Fisher (1923-2020)

Warren Gene Fisher, 97, of Cathedral City, California, passed away in his home on Dec. 30, 2020. Warren was born in Williams County, Montpelier, Ohio, on Sept. 14, 1923, to Lulu (Wolf) and Clarence Fisher.

He attended Montpelier High School, Class of 1941. Warren worked as a grocery clerk, a businessman and became an amazing entrepreneur who experienced great success later in life. On June 20, 1943, he married Selma Stoy in Chicago, Illinois, and started a family.

Warren served in the U.S. Army Air Corp in WWII, and also in the Korean War. He was also a proud member of the Williams County Cancer Society and was elected president.

Warren Fisher is survived by two sons, Douglas Fisher of San Diego, California, and Richard Fisher of Costa Rico; six grandchildren, Jennifer Fisher of San Diego, California, Stephanie Fisher, Linsey Fisher and Logan Fisher of Riverside, California, and Selma Fisher and Josette Fisher of Costa Rico; and three great-grandchildren, Forrest Fisher of San Diego, California, and Mia and Milo Young of Riverside, California.

He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Selma (Stoy) Fisher, 1925-2005, and his sister, Margaret (Welling) Fisher, 1922-2018.

Warren Gene Fisher was laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery with U.S. Air Force Military Honors on March 11, 2021.