Warren “Lee” Gibson (1953-2021)

Warren L. “Lee” Gibson, age 68, of Delta, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. Lee was born in Whittier, California on March 13, 1953 to the late Luther and Gloria (Crest) Gibson. A U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran, he served his country during the Vietnam War from 1973 to 1975.

After serving in the Marines, he moved back to Toledo where he met the love of his life, Lynnett Hamilton and married on September 4, 1982. Lee worked for Highland Appliance and many years at Fresenius Medical Center where he retired.

But his favorite job of all came after moving to Delta in 2015, when he became a Pike-Delta York school bus driver; where he worked until his health declined. He was a former member of the American Legion Post #642. Lee enjoyed golfing, camping, yard work and being with family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 38 years, Lynnett; daughters, Kimberly (James) Cone; Kari Gibson, Rachel Gibson; son, Lee (Crystal) Gibson; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Vicky Kreamer, Janine Caldwell and Patricia Tanner.

Friends will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday with military rites. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask, observe six-foot distancing when possible. Interment will be private at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fulton County Honor Guard, 1270 S. Cornell Ln., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in Lee’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.