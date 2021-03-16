William Osterhout (1937-2021)

William M. Osterhout, age 83, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, March 15, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. William was born in Malina, Ohio on March 17, 1937 to the late Ray and Sylvia (Shipman) Osterhout, Sr. He was united in marriage to Charlotte Tanier on June 27, 1954.

William was a plasterer/business agent working for Local 886 where he had been a member for 64 years, retiring in 2003. An avid bowler, he achieved an 800 series as well as a perfect game. He had bowled for 29 consecutive years in the ABC National Tournament.

He also started a bowling team for Delta High School in the Fall of 2002, prior to bowling becoming a recognized school sport. He loved following Delta sports, especially the girls basketball program over the last 10+ years.

William also coached little league baseball, loved to golf and was the President of the Fulton County Horseshoe Club this past year, recently holding both the County and the Open Championships in 2018.

More importantly, William was a family man, enjoyed being with his family and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish is his memory is his loving wife of 66 years, Charlotte; children, Rodney (Judi) Osterhout; Kim (Ramon) Hernandez; Julie (Steve) Gill; Jeff (Joy) Osterhout; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Ray (June) Osterhout, Jr. and brother-in-law, Adelbert Hill.

He was preceded in death by by his sister,Shirley Hill; infant sister, Mary Louise Osterhout and great grandson, Gavin Newton.

Friends will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hyw. 109, Delta, from 2:00 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Funeral Services will be private for the family. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible and please make your visit brief to allow all who desire to attend visitation the ability to do so.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515 or Sufficient Grace, c/o Toledo Hospital, 2142 n. Cove Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43606.