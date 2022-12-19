Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce Holds 2nd Annual Ice Sculpting Event

ICE CREATIONS … Four carvers from Ice Creations in Napoleon made 32 sculptures for the 2-day event. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

On Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, Wauseon was transformed into a winter wonderland while residents were treated to ice carving demonstrations at 32 various locations in the downtown area and on Shoop Avenue.