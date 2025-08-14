Manuel Tijerina, Jr. (1965 – 2025)

Manuel Tijerina Jr., age 60 years, of Fayette, passed away Wednesday morning, August 13, 2025, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

He was born July 16, 1965 in Montpelier the son of Manuel and Maria (Castillo) Tijerina Sr. He enjoyed collecting die cast cars, drawing and visiting with everyone he met.

He is survived by his father, Manuel Tijerina Sr. of Archbold; significant other, Julie Whitehead of Fayette; siblings, Melba Tijerina and Jaime (Alicia) Tijerina, both of Archbold; nephews, Lucas and Matthew Mock; and nieces Jalyn and Joslyn Tijerina. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 16, 2025 at Short Funeral Home from 9-11 AM with a graveside service to follow in the Archbold Cemetery.