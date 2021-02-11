Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce Sponsors 2021 Restaurant Week

By: Rebecca Miller

A big heads up to anyone who likes to eat out! In place of the yearly Taste of Wauseon which the Chamber of Commerce has sponsored for years, a week of specials at sixteen participating restaurants, big prizes for customers, and a a great excuse to eat out are all being offered during Wauseon Restaurant Week!

Due to the COVID situation, it is not feasible to host the Taste of Wauseon which normally draws around 300 people, according to Chamber Director Bill Drummer.

So this year, they came up with a new idea that will help the area restaurants like the Taste of Wauseon did, but without drawing a large crowd to one spot at the same time.

Spread out over nine days, customers can pick up their Drawing Card at the First place they choose to eat and turn it in at the Fifth place. The requirement is that you eat out at least five times during the nine day promotion.

Each time you eat out at one of the participating businesses, you will get a sticker to put on your card. When you have five stickers, fill out your contact info on the card and turn it in at any of the participating places or the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce.

The sixteen restaurants that have chosen to participate in Wauseon Chamber Restaurant Week are Ryan’s, Blue Ribbon Diner, The Barn, Los Mariachis, AKA Designs, Warrior Wings, Biggby Coffee, Sullivans, Sully’s Bistro, American Winery, Red Rambler/Ramblin Red’s, Fortune Kitchen, Kam Wah 28, Das Essen Haus, Azteca and Marco’s Pizza.

Each business has chosen in what way they plan to participate, with some offering a percentage off, others offering specific specials, as well as other creative offers.

Also, they have determined the days of the promotion which will apply to their business. So be sure to check out the poster on the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for all the details before you start planning your meals out, or call the business you would like to frequent.

Drummer mentioned that the restaurants also determine whether it is for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or anytime, so watch for that before choosing where you are going.

The prizes which will be awarded to some of those who complete the five meals out drawing cards are being sponsored by F&M State Bank, Premier Bank, The State Bank, and Fulton County Economic Development Corporation.

The drawing will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 with twenty one total prizes, including the Grand Prize of a 50” Samsung TV and twenty various Restaurant Gift Certificates valued at $25 each.

