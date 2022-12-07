WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: $10,000 Donation Given To Wauseon Parks & Rec By Homecoming Committee

HOMECOMING DONATION … Wauseon Parks and Rec Superintendent Matt Mennetti was thrilled to accept a check for $10,000 from the Wauseon Homecoming Committee. This took place during the December 5, 2022 Wauseon City Council meeting. From left to right Leley Davis, Teresa Sheffer, Jodi Posey, Matt Mennetti, Kevin Knierim (with the check), Kim Helmke, Lucas Hartson and Jacob Flores. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Quite close to the beginning of the December 5, 2022 meeting of Wauseon City Council, Mayor Kathy Huner welcomed a group of Wauseon Homecoming committee members, all in matching red tee-shirts, to come up for a presentation.