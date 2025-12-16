WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Former Public Service Director Details Timeline Of Termination

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER TORBET … Former city Public Service Director Keith Torbet addresses council regarding his departure during Monday’s meeting.

By: Jacob Kessler THE VILLAGE REPORTER jacob@thevillagereporter.com The City of Wauseon held its meeting on Monday, December 15. The meeting began at 5:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence, before moving to approve minutes from ...