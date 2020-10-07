Wauseon Defense Records Another Shutout With 35-0 Win Over Delta

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

TIGHT ROPE … Wauseon receiver Jonas Tester tries to stay in bounds after catching a pass in Friday night’s win over Delta. VIEW 542 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM.

Wauseon 35 Delta 0

WAUSEON-The Indians defense pitched another shutout and Connar Penrod threw four touchdown passes as Wauseon cruise past Delta 35-0. Wauseon started the scoring with a 38-yard scoring pass from Penrod to Jude Armstrong to put the Indians in front 7-0.

After losing their offensive rhythm for a bit, the Indians got back on track when Penrod went 34 yards to Sam Smith to make it 14-0 at the 8:44 mark of the second quarter. Penrod found Smith one more time in the opening half this one covering 31 yards, to make the halftime score 21-0. Both teams were scoreless in the third until Penrod hit Armstrong on a two-yard touchdown strike to give Wauseon a 28-0 lead with :11 left in the third.

Senior Tyson Britsch added a fourth quarter one-yard scoring run with 7:19 left in the game. Penrod finished the game 19/31 for 245 yards and four touchdowns, Smith ended the game with four receptions for 83 yards and Britsch rushed for 65 yards on 13 carries. Delta quarterback James Ruple was 7/11 for 43 yards and Jerremiah Wolford had 51 yards running the ball on 12 attempts.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Delta 0 0 0 0 0

Wauseon 7 14 7 7 35