Wauseon Graduate To Perform With Trine Wind Ensemble

PRESS RELEASE – The Trine University Wind Ensemble will bring “Music from the Silver Screen” to the Ryan Concert Hall in the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts, beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.

Haylee Smith of Wauseon, majoring in Chemical Engineering, will perform with the wind ensemble on clarinet. The concert is free and open to the public.

The wind ensemble, under the direction of Brad Jopek, DMA, head of Trine’s Department of Music, will perform the following works:

-“Thunder (NASCAR Theme)” by David Robidoux, arranged by John Moss.

-“Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” arranged by Steve Rouse.

-“Pirates of the Caribbean (Symphonic Suite)” by Klaus Badelt, arranged by John Wasson.

-“Bandology” by Eric Osterling.

-“How to Train Your Dragon (Music from the Motion Picture)” by John Powell, arranged by Sean O’Loughlin.

-“Mancini!” by Henry Mancini, arranged by Stephen Bulla.

-“Cartoon Carnival,” arranged by Jack Bullock.