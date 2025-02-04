Edgerton Fit-N-Trim 4-H Club Elects Officers

By: Grayson Whitney

CLUB REPORTER

PRESS RELEASE – Edgerton Fit-N-Trim held their second meeting on Sunday, February 2nd at 4pm.

Elections were held and a candlelight ceremony took place to swear in the new officers. Officers elected by club members were as follows:

President – Kaitlyn Hesselschwardt; Vice President – Skyler Whitney; Secretary – Alivia Whitney; Treasurer – Breck Hesselschwardt; News Reporter – Grayson Whitney; Healthy Living Officer – Bryton Beatty; Recreation Leader – Syler Goebel.

Skyler, Alivia and Grayson Whitney gave a demonstration on “Why 4H and the benefits of 4-H”. Club members turned in their Pettisville Meats club fundraiser orders.

Pledges were said and 4-H camp camperships and Quality Assurance details were discussed. All members enjoyed a tailgate style meal after the meeting. The clubs next meeting will be held on Sunday, March 2nd at 4pm.