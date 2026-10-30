Wauseon Man Indicted Following Napoleon Police Pursuit

HENRY COUNTY INDICTMENT … Isaiah Solomon

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A Wauseon man is facing a felony charge in Henry County Common Pleas Court following a police pursuit in Napoleon on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Isaiah D. Solomon, 27, was arrested in Fulton County following the incident and initially appeared in Napoleon Municipal Court.

The incident began when officers responded to a report of someone passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at the entrance to Glenwood Estates. The driver allegedly fled at a high rate of speed, leading officers on a pursuit that ended when they lost sight of the vehicle along State Route 108 near the Fulton County line.

Two police vehicles sustained minor damage during the pursuit near County Road 14B and County Road S. The suspect vehicle reportedly traveled through a T-intersection and into a field, with the pursuing police vehicles striking a surface ditch before continuing into the field. No injuries were reported.

Solomon was arrested in Fulton County on Wednesday evening, October 21, and transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He was charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Four traffic charges were also filed, including reckless operation, speeding at 117 mph in a 55 mph zone, parking on a roadway and failure to yield at a stop sign.

During an October 22 appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court, bond was set at $10,000, with 10 percent permitted and conditions including GPS monitoring and probation check-ins. Solomon indicated he would retain his own attorney, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for October 29 at 1:15 p.m.

An indictment was then filed October 28 in Henry County Common Pleas Court, charging Solomon with one count of felony failure to comply. The indictment alleges he willfully fled an officer after receiving a visible or audible signal to stop and operated the vehicle in a manner that created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to people or property.

Following the grand jury proceedings, Napoleon Municipal Court dismissed the felony complaint without prejudice on October 29 at the state’s request. The four traffic cases were also dismissed, and the scheduled preliminary hearing was canceled. The felony case is now proceeding in Common Pleas Court. The indictment is an accusation and does not constitute a finding of guilt.