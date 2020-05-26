Wauseon Man Killed In Double Fatality Car Crash On US 20

Berkey – On May 26, 2020, at approximately 0906 hours, Troopers from the Toledo Post responded to a crash that occurred on US 20 near mile post 2, Richfield Township, Lucas County.

Burton Lutz, 87 years of age, of Wauseon, Ohio, was driving a Buick passenger car east on US 20 he traveled left of the center line to pass a Freightliner tractor trailer operated by James Burke, 59 years of age, of Michigan City, Indiana.

Mr. Burke was also traveling east on US 20. Upon traveling left of center, Mr. Lutz’s vehicle hit head-on with a Hyundai Elantra, operated by Eric Estrada II, 22 years of age, of Toledo Ohio. Mr. Estrada was traveling west on US 20.

After impact, Mr. Lutz’s vehicle side-swiped Mr. Burke’s Freightliner and ran off the south side of the roadway. Mr. Estrada’s vehicle ran off the north side of the roadway.

Lauren McMillin, 20 years of age, of Delaware, Ohio, was traveling east on US 20 behind Mr. Burke. Ms. McMillin was traveling in a Kia Soul and ran over debris that was in the roadway.

Mr. Lutz and Mr. Estrada were pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Burke was not injured. Ms. McMillin had minor injuries. All drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department, Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Berkey Police Department, Richfield Township Fire & EMS, Bubba’s Towing, VJ’s Towing and Childress Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

–PRESS RELEASE