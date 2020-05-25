Olive Depew (1926-2020)

Olive Depew, 93 years, of West Unity passed away under the loving care of her family on May 24, 2020 in her home due to congestive heart failure. Olive was born on November 2, 1926, in Clinton, Massachusetts the daughter of the late Lester and Evelyn (Tripp) Mosher.

Olive was a 1944 graduate of Leominster High School, Leominster, Massachusetts. She also attended Framingham State Teacher’s College and the Library Training Classes in Springfield, Massachusetts. On September 3, 1950, Olive married Rev. Robert A. Carter and he preceded her in death on December 3, 1990. She later married Chauncey Mitchell “Mitch” Depew on March 8, 1999 of West Unity and he survives.

Olive worked as a librarian for the Springfield City Library, Marsh Library, and the Community Public Library in St. Mary’s, Ohio until retiring in 1994. Working alongside her husband, she shared in ministry of the United Methodist Church in the New England Conference (Bethel, South Berwick, York/ Ogunquit, and Mapleton, Maine) and the West Ohio Conference (Bluffton, Fayette, St. Mary’s, Continental, and Mendon, Ohio).

She was a member of West Unity United Methodist Church. In her youth, Olive was a Girl Scout and a 4-H member, later she was involved in her church’s Young Adult Fellowships, various literary clubs and the Women’s Societies in the churches she attended.

Olive is survived by her husband; Chauncey “Mitch” Depew, children; Scott (Adriana) Carter of South Carolina, Ruth Carter-Crist of Leipsic, Ohio, Christine (Steven) Powers of West Unity, Ohio, Thomas (Sylvia) Carter of Wapakoneta, step-children; Douglas (Marsha) Depew of Gallatin, Tennessee, Dianne Michael of Cincinnati, Ohio, grandchildren; Beowulf (Krystal) Carter, Kyle (Becky) Hutchinson, Lisa Spencer, Brandon (Hailie Cooper) Spencer, Avery (Amanda) Spencer, Crystal (Mark Ankney) Goodnight, Chad (Kylie) Powers, Coral (Dan) Stroup, China (Lex) Carter, 21 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren,

She is preceded in death by her first husband; Robert A. Carter, brothers; Robert (Evelyn) Mosher, Harold (Eleanor) Mosher, Everett “Barney” (Mary) Mosher and son-in-law; Willis Crist.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, with Rev. Ruth Carter-Crist and Crystal Goodnight officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to West Unity United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com