Nedra Callan (1935-2020)

Nedra Estelle Callan of Cedarville, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. Nedra was born in Montpelier, Ohio on May 12, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Ellis and Leola Wyse (Barnum).

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Donald Eugene Callan, daughter Jan (Mark) Leach, son Jon (Karen) Callan and “adopted” daughter Missy Schlafman. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joel (Christy) Leach, Annie (Jared) Mitchell, Matthew (Ashley) Callan and Aly Callan. In addition she is survived by her great-grandchildren, Landen Mitchell, Brody Mitchell, Callan Leach, Chase Mitchell, Paxton Leach, Zeke Callan and Jensyn Leach as well as her brother Dr. Rodney (Gerri) Wise and nieces, Jackie (Mike) Jones and Jill (Dave) Winn.

Nedra graduated from Stryker High School in 1952 and also from St. Vincent Nursing School in August 1956 with her RN. She married the love of her life of 64 years, Don Callan on March 9, 1956. Nedra started her nursing career shortly after graduating.

She was a dedicated nurse and spent most of her career from 1960-1990 working at Greene Memorial Hospital. She spent the majority of her time at Greene on the Pediatric and surgical floors, as well as in case management.

For many years before parish nursing was common, Nedra was known for using her gifts in nursing to meet the needs of those in the community. She was generous with her time and talents as she helped and served others in their time of need.

She was also an active and Faithful member of Grace Baptist Church where she gave of her time, talents and service to our Lord and Savior.

In 1960, Don and Nedra moved to Cedarville, Ohio when Don began his ministry at Cedarville University. Nedra supported him in every area of service. She poured her heart into being a statistician for every basketball game Don coached for 35 years. In addition, throughout the past 60 years, she was supportive of all men’s and women’s athletics at Cedarville.

However, Nedra’s involvement went far beyond attending sporting events. Many athletes and students from the past still refer to her as mom, aunt, mentor and friend. Her impact was so great among faculty, staff and students that the athletic department recognized and honored her by establishing the “Nedra Callan Service Award”.

We thank our God upon every remembrance of you, Mom! We praise the Lord that we were privileged to be able to call you wife, mom, granny, meme, sister and friend. You were so very special to all that knew you! God placed you on this earth to bring glory to Himself and to be used by Him to minister to the lives of others. You didn’t disappoint! You had the biggest servant’s heart!!

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 3-8p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Cedarville, Ohio. Due to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing will be encouraged but the viewing will be open to all who feel comfortable attending. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 3p.m., however it will be a private service that will also be available to watch on Grace Baptist’s Facebook Page ‘Grace Connect’. She will be laid to rest in North Cemetery, Cedarville, Ohio. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nedra’s memory to Capitol Ministries, www.capmin.org/donate and select Ohio or make checks payable to Capitol Ministries/Ohio and mail to 3411 Wildflower Pl. Cedarville, OH 45314. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.