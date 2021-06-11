Wauseon Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Domestic Violence & Harassment With A Bodily Substance

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on June 9, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Leopoldo Suarez, III, 42, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence and Harassment With a Bodily Substance. He did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and while being arrested he spit in an officer’s face.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Suarez to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 am. curfew, have no contact with the victims, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the SEARCH Program, and any recommended aftercare, be placed on TAD monitoring once released from the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the Drug Court Program, and any recommended aftercare, complete a dual diagnosis assessment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and complete any treatment, and any recommended aftercare, and write a letter of apology to the officer. Mr. Suarez served 120 days at CCNO.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Suarez spending 16 months in prison for Domestic Violence, and 10 months In prison for Harassment With a Bodily Substance, said sentences to be served consecutively with one another for a total prison term of 26 months.