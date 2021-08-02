Wauseon Man Sentenced To 13 Months In Prison For Drug Trafficking

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on July 26, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Michael L. Harrison, age 38, previously pled guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Harrison sold a schedule II controlled substance.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Harrison to serve 13 months in prison. He ordered Mr. Harrison to pay all court costs. He received credit for 63 days in jail.