Wauseon Man Sentenced To Prison For DUI

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on February 18, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Rickey E. Hall, age 45, previously pled guilty to Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Hall operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Hall to serve two years in prison. The Court ordered that Mr. Hall pay all prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees. His driver’s license was suspended for five years.