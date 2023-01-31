Edgerton High School Presents 2023 Homecoming Court

By: Rebecca Miller

The first queen candidate announced for Edgerton Homecoming 2023, was Miss Elissa Bowen, (NHS) National Honor Society representative.

Elissa is the daughter of Peter and Jane Bowen and has 3 siblings: Jared (27), Megan (23), and Bailey (22). During her high school career, Elissa has been involved in FFA, FEA, Spanish Club, NHS, Student Council, Cross Country, and track.