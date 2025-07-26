Wauseon Queens Pageant Celebrates New Royalty & Director’s Final Year

By: Jacob Kessler

The Wauseon Queens Pageant returned to Biddle Park on Thursday, July 24, lighting up the Homecoming celebration with talent, elegance, and community spirit. Held at 8:00 p.m., the event drew a supportive crowd to cheer on six contestants who competed for the title of 2025 Queen.

The evening featured a well-rounded program in which each contestant performed a talent, delivered a personal speech, responded to questions, and dazzled the judges with formal wear. The talent showcased included three dance routines, two vocal performances, and one baton twirling demonstration.

This year’s contestants were Brooklyn Drain, Savannah Hernandez, Drue Roush, Raine Haas, Talia Gerlach, and Kristine Hockenberry.

In a rare and memorable twist, this year’s pageant initially resulted in a tie for the crown, a first in the event’s history under longtime Pageant Director Tanner Puehler.

After discussion and a final vote by the judges as to who would be crowned, Kristine Hockenberry was named the 2025 Queen.

Brooklyn Drain was honored as First Runner-Up and also received the title of Miss Congeniality. Talia Gerlach earned the Second Runner-Up position, while Drue Roush was recognized as Most Photogenic.

Reflecting on the unique outcome and the overall experience, outgoing director Tanner Puehler shared, “This is my tenth year, and with volunteering with three young kids, and being a dance teacher, and being involved with my church, I am just wanting to spend my summers with my kids. I am ready to be a peer and not a volunteer for the pageant.”

She added, “Honestly, I think this was the toughest year, and I feel like it’s because the girls were amazing, which makes the flow of it kind of go a little tricky, because the judges were trying to give feedback, and they weren’t ready for the next one because they were still so infatuated with the one that was just on stage.”

Despite challenges from the weather and the emotional weight of her final year, Puehler expressed deep gratitude.

“I’ve had an amazing time. I’ve loved doing it. I’ve been so thankful and appreciative of all the help and the girls that I’ve got to meet along the way.”

Newly crowned Queen Kristine Hockenberry expressed her excitement and appreciation following the announcement.

“I’m really excited. I cannot wait for what this year is going to bring. I want to give a huge thank you to Josh Beaverson at Precision Ag for sponsoring me. A huge thank you to Tanner and Lily for giving us this opportunity, and all of my friends and family who came here to support.”

“I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, and I just cannot wait to start my reign. Literally tomorrow morning. Encouraging others to take a chance on the experience, she added, “Yeah, come out. Compete. You never know. I joined last minute.”

“It was very much of a ‘Let’s just do this thing,’ and I came out with the queen title, and I think that’s super awesome. It provides a lot of opportunities, so come out and try it out next year, if you never have.”

As the crown passes into new hands, and a decade of leadership comes to a close, the 2025 Wauseon Queens Pageant marks not only the celebration of a new queen, but a heartfelt farewell to a director who helped shape the experience for so many young women.