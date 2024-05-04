Wauseon Receives Tree City USA Award

(PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Wauseon was recognized as a Tree City USA in the Northwest Ohio awards ceremony hosted by the City of Defiance and the Defiance Tree Commission. This is the 31st time Wauseon has been honored with this nationally recognized award.

The awards were presented to the Tree City USA and Tree Campus communities by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry.

Kirstie Mack, Executive Director of the Defiance Main Street and Visitors Bureau shared some history and highlights of Defiance. Julie Houck of NOAA Planet Steward and K-5 STEAM Teacher at Defiance Elementary, did a presentation titled “Planting Roots in our Community” about their students’ tree planting efforts.

The title of Tree City USA was bestowed upon Wauseon for its ongoing efforts to maintain and improve quality of life through a comprehensive tree management program. The program is guided by the Tree Commission and the municipal government.

The Ohio DNR, Division of Forestry’s Urban Forestry Assistance Program acts as a guiding hand in helping a community to become qualified as a Tree City USA. The Regional Urban Forester recommends a community to the Arbor Day Foundation for this standing.

To achieve the title and the honors, a community must meet four standards:

-A Tree Ordinance

-An active Tree Commission or forestry department.

-A comprehensive urban forestry program supported by a minimum of two dollars per capita.

-An annual Arbor Day proclamation and public observance.

Ohio boasts the greatest number of Tree Cities in the country and marks Ohio’s 46th consecutive year as the top Tree City USA state, according to the Ohio Division of Forestry. Forty-five Northwest Ohio’s communities are Tree Cities, and four universities are honored as Tree Campuses. All were recognized for their achievements at the awards ceremony in Defiance.

For additional information about the Tree City USA program or the Arbor Day Foundation, visit www.arborday.org.