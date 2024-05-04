Vincent Mathers (1952 – 2024)

(1971 Graduate Of Delta High School)

Veteran

Vincent Mathers, age 71, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Thursday, afternoon, May 2, 2024.

Vincent was born on December 22, 1952 in Napoleon, Ohio to Thomas Franklin, Sr. and Annabelle (Whitcomb) Mathers. Vincent attended Four County his junior and senior years and was a 1971 graduate of Delta High School.

He played tackle position on the Delta Panthers football team. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era.

Vincent was an over the road truck driver, who enjoyed many things in life and had fun doing them. He looked forward to going out fishing in hopes to catch the big one.

He also enjoyed trying his luck at the casinos. When he wasn’t out in nature or at the casino gambling, Vincent loved working on vehicles. He was always eager to lend a helping hand to others no matter what.

Vincent is survived by his daughter, Amy Mathers; grandson, Kyle Gaynor; great-grandchildren, Kyiaha, Mairenea and Xavier Gaynor; siblings, Carol Stover, Tom Mathers Jr., Glen Mathers, Ron Mathers, Sue (Glen) Stinehart and Sandy (Phil) Proudfoot; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Vincent was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; daughter, Carie Griffin and great-grandson, Kyle Gaynor Jr.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 6th from 5 to 7 pm at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 7th at 11:00 am in the funeral home with Pastor Chuck Whitmire officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Napoleon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital or directed to the family.