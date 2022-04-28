Millcreek-West Unity FFA Holds 86th Annual Banquet

Facebook

22-23 MWU FFA OFFICER TEAM … 1st Row (Left to Right) – Ingrid Hoffman, Joscelyn Layman, Levi Cox, Alora Siegel. 2nd Row (Left to Right) – Abby Austin, Brooke Moreland, Shealyn Martin, Olivia Rossman. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

On April 2nd 2022, the Millcreek West Unity FFA held their annual 86th Annual FFA Banquet at 6:30 PM in the Commons at Hilltop High School.

Members and guests were served a meal of pulled pork, baked beans, piggy mac, coleslaw, Chex mix, brownies, and ice cream catered by Red Ember Catering, with the pork being donated by Jacoby’s Ole Smokehouse.

After the meal, the Greenhand ceremony began with 15 Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resource students receiving their Greenhand FFA Degree.

From these new Greenhands, Levi Cox was selected as the Star Greenhand. The awards ceremony continued with eight members in Animal and Plant Science being awarded their Chapter FFA Degrees.

The Star Chapter Awards were as follows: Star Chapter in Production was Carson Crossgrove, Star Chapter in Agribusiness was Hunter Leupp, Star Chapter in Placement was Matthew Wyse and Star Chapter in Agrisceince was Ian Hoffman.

There are three members from the chapter who are receiving their State FFA Degree on May 6th at the State FFA Convention and they were recognized at the banquet: Lana Baker, Ericka Dennison, and Hunter Leupp. In addition, Kodi Brenner and Joe Reamsnyder were honored for being candidates of the American FFA Degree this fall.

Members were also recognized for their participation in Career Development Events (CDEs) throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

These CDEs included: Advanced Parliamentary Procedure, AgriScience Fair, Agronomy, Animal Management, Dairy Cattle Evaluation, Equine Management, Floriculture, General Livestock, Greenhand Quiz, Job Interview, Outdoor Power Equipment, Poultry, Public Speaking, Rural Soil Judging, Vet Science and Wildlife Management.

Joscelyn Layman was recognized for her State Gold Rated Reporter’s Book and Alora Siegel was recognized for her State Gold Rated Treasurer’s Book.

The Top 3 Fruit Sales awards went to Ericka Dennison (1st place), Madi Routt (2nd place), and Levi and Sam Cox (3rd place). 23 members were also recognized for having all A’s in Ag for 3 quarters. 28 members were recognized for earning $300 or more in FFA bucks (which is an incentive program).

The 11 seniors were recognized for their years in the program along with 6 being recognized for being retiring FFA Officers. To complete the evening the 2022-2023 FFA Officer Team of: Ingrid Hoffman (President), Alora Siegel (Vice President), Joscelyn Layman (Secretary), Brooke Moreland (Treasurer), Shealyn Martin (Reporter), Abby Austin (Student Advisor), Levi Cox (Sentinel) and Olivia Rossman (Student Council Representative), were installed.

The evening would not have been possible without the generous donations and contributions of sponsors and community members.

The Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter would like to specially thank the following for their support and generosity throughout the 2021-2022 school year:

Red Ember Catering for catering the meal, Jacoby’s Ole Smokehouse for donating the pork, Dr. Harris for capturing the evening on camera, North Central FFA for help with the center pieces, and the 2022 Banquet Sponsors: B&G Outdoor Power Equipment Ltd., Oberlin Farms Demolition & Recycling LLC, Miller Family Farms, GGC Feeds LLC, Superior Farm Supply, Wieland Family Farms, Edon Farmers Co-op, Pettisville Grain Company, Rupp Seeds Inc., Unity Antique Power Club, Tom and Jean Gerig, Schaffner Farms, Handyman Hardware, Lennard Farm Trucking, Ohio Ag Equipment, Rimm Kleen Systems, West Unity Lions Club, Williams County Beef Producers, Williams County Dairy Association, Williams County Pork Producers, and The Kenn Feld Group!

TOP 3 FRUIT SALE … (Left to Right): Madi Routt, Ericka Dennision, and Levi Cox.