Wauseon Schools Thank Community After Passage Of Levy

On behalf of the Board of Education, the Wauseon Exempted Village School District would like to thank the community for its support of yesterday’s 3.87 mill levy. It is this type of support that assists Wauseon Schools in maintaining an excellent educational environment for all students.

On November 16th the District is paying off one of its three outstanding bonds. The passage of this levy, coupled with the consistent good stewardship on the part of the community, the Board of Education and the District, will continue moving our schools toward long term financial stability.