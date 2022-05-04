Wauseon Schools To Take Part In Emergency Management Test

May 4, 2022

The Wauseon school district and buildings perform either a tabletop, functional or full-scale drill each year.

This year the district will perform a full-scale Emergency Management Test on May 10, 2022 in cooperation with other agencies.

These agencies include the Wauseon Fire Department, Wauseon Police Department, Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Norfolk Southern Railroad and Wauseon Schools.

The full-scale drill will include a train car derailment of a flammable liquid. Please know that although Norfolk Southern Railroad is assisting with the drill the railroad tracks will be live and the derailment will not be real.

All four school buildings will participate in the drill that will include shelter in place, evacuation via buses, evacuation via walking, multiple communication platforms and reunification.

The purpose of the drill is the same as a fire or tornado drill, to be prepared in case of an emergency.

PRESS RELEASE

