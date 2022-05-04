Verdette “Skip” Kinnan (1936-2022)

Facebook

Verdette “Skip” Kinnan, aged 86, went home to be with the Lord at the Tucson Veteran’s Hospital on April 3, 2022.

After graduating from Bryan High School in 1955 he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Wyse, from Stryker, and joined the Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California.

After leaving the Marines, Skip’s construction career resulted in him and his family living in Bryan, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; George West, Texas; and Moreno Valley, California.

For the last eight years Skip and Linda have traveled the country in their RV, settling in Tucson, Arizona.

Skip left his mark on the world and if you’ve traveled the Ohio Turnpike, fished at Choke Canyon Reservoir in Three Rivers, Texas, played golf or camped at Bear Creek Lake Park in Denver, or are a student or teacher at Woodcrest Christian School in Riverside, California, you have been a beneficiary of Skip’s work.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Kinnan Slaughter, and one week later his sister-in-law, Jeanette Wyse Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Wyse Kinnan; sons, Rob and Steven (wife Helen); brother, Darryl (wife Shirley); sister, Marilyn; brothers-in-law, Victor Miller and Richard Wyse (wife Linda); nieces and nephews and many friends.

He was laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California, on April 20, 2022, in the presence of West Coast friends and family.

There will be a celebration of his life for family, relatives and friends in Ohio at 1 p.m. on May 22, 2022, at the K of C Hall in Archbold.

All are welcome to come. Please RSVP, if possible, to kinnanfamily-rsvp@yahoo.com.