Wauseon Schools Welcome New Athletic Trainer

Wauseon Schools are pleased to announce that they will be continuing their partnership with Mercy Health and Nationwide Children’s – Toledo for Athletic Trainer services.

Wauseon’s Athletic Trainer is Sarah Kleinfelter, MS, ATC. Sarah graduated from Ohio Northern University with a Bachelor of Science Sports Medicine and Bachelor of Science Wellness.

She furthered her education by earning a Master of Science in Exercise Science – Kinesiology from the University of Toledo.

Sarah has worked the previous 19 years as a trainer for both the Milford Exempted Village School District and the Rossford Exempted Village School District.

Along with being a certified athletic trainer Sarah holds certifications with the American Red Cross, American Heart Association and OHSAA.