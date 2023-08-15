Rebekah Louise Boughton (2023)

Born on Monday, August 7, 2023, 3 lbs. 11 ozs at the Toledo Hospital. Our precious little girl was carried off by Angels to be with Jesus on Friday, August 11, 2023.

She will be forever missed by parents- Matthew and Gwen, brothers- Keegan and Jaxon, Grandparents- Dennis and Norma Boughton and Lyn and Sue Bruner, Aunts and Uncles Elizabeth (Bill) Cundiff and Cassondra (Joel) Norden, Cousins- Beren, Freya and Eliza, and numerous other family members.

Rebekah (Bekah) was greeted in Heaven by her Great-grandparents- Earl and Helen Boughton, Harry and Jacquelyn Bruner, Anthony and Barbara Korecki, Great-uncles – Dale Treap, Vincent Wrobel, Ken Bruner and Great-aunt Rebecca Korecki.

The family will receive friends at the First Church of God on Fulton St, Wauseon, OH, on Saturday August 19, 2023 from 11am-1pm. Service to follow immediately after.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rebekah Louise Boughton, please visit our floral store.