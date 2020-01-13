Wauseon Structure Fire Suspected To Be Arson

PHOTO COURTESY WAUSEON PD

On January 12, 2020 at approximately 5:25 pm, Wauseon Police and Fire Departments were alerted to a structure fire at 559 N. Shoop Ave (behind Los Mariacht’s Restaurant). Ohio State Fire Marshal was contacted and responded to the scene and fire officials are suspecting this fire may be a result of arson.

At this time. we are asking anyone that may have information on the fire to contact the Wauseon Police Department at 419-335-3821 or the State Fire Marshal at 1-800-589-2728.

The Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee offers up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to identification of person(s) responsible for arson fires,

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

© 2020, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.