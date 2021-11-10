Wauseon Woman Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Methamphetamine

A Wauseon, Ohio woman plead guilty and was sentenced on November 9, 2021 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Madison N. Martinez, age 25, pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Ms. Martinez possessed methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Martinez to three years of community control. He ordered Ms. Martinez to pay court costs and court—appointed counsel fee; successfully complete the Drug Court program and any recommended aftercare; successfully complete treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and any recommended aftercare; wear an alcohol monitor; and comply with an 11:00 pm. To 6:00 am. curfew.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Martinez serving 11 months in prison.