Dorothy Zizelman (1934-2021)

Dorothy Mae (Taylor) Zizelman, 87, of West Unity passed away early Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021, at Fairlawn Rupp Rehab in Archbold.

She was born on September 19, 1934 at her home in Jefferson Township, Ohio to Paul Franklin and Virginia I. (Grove) Lovejoy.

In 1952 Dorothy graduated from Montpelier High School. Over the years she had attended the Church of the Nazarene in Bryan, Kunkle United Brethren and New Hope Church in Bryan.

On March 24, 1956 she married James R. Taylor and he preceded her in death on March 19, 1988 after 32 years of marriage.

They enjoyed family time, traveling, camping and riding their Harley together. Dorothy then married Robert W. Zizelman on December 9, 2001.

They enjoyed spending time with each other’s families and took many fishing trips into Canada. Robert would take Dorothy on short road trips which she thoroughly enjoyed.

Dorothy spent precious time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a tender heart for all animals. Dorothy loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She was the best prayer warrior, kept her family and friends in prayer each day. Dorothy kept her spunk and sweetness to the very end!

She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Zizleman; children Roxanna (Randy) Miller of West Unity, daughter in-law Holly B. Taylor of Pioneer, six grandchildren Carrie J. Dennison of Sarasota, Florida, Cory L. Miller of West Unity, Becky Taylor of Pioneer, Joshua Taylor of Pioneer, Elisha Taylor of Fayette and Josiah Taylor of Archbold; five great grandchildren Caiden (Amber) Miller, Loren, Evan, Corbin and Savannah Taylor.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, first husband James R. Taylor, son Rick Taylor and sisters Pearl Viers and Ruth Norrick.

Graveside services for Dorothy will be on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1pm at Floral Grove Cemetery in West Unity, Ohio with Pastor Devon Strine to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to CHP Hospice or the Northwest Ohio Alzheimer’s Association.

