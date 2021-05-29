Wauseon Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Forgery

A Wauseon, Ohio, woman was sentenced on May 27, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Rhoda Miller, 54, previously pleaded guilty to Forgery. She forged a check.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Miller to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, be assessed by the Court’s Educational Program, and complete any recommended treatment, and all aftercare, not to enter any Premier Banks, and pay the victim restitution in the amount of $7,150.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Miller spending 9 months in prison.