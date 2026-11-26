Knights Of Columbus Member & Bus Driver

Michael S. Coressel, age 89, of Archbold, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, Nov. 19, 2026, in his home. He was born Sept. 19, 1937 in Adams Township, Defiance, Ohio, the son of Leonard H. and Mary E. (Brenner) Coressel. Growing up he helped on the family farm and then worked at various jobs, including a fabricator at Form Tool and a school bus driver. He married Virginia M. Pelland on Dec. 14, 1974 and she preceded him in death. Mike was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his step-daughter, Sandra (Pelland) Nihart, and eight step-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Marlene and Martha; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.