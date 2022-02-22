Wauseon’s Hunter Wasnich To Continue Running Career At Indiana Wesleyan

Facebook

COLLEGE SIGNEE … Hunter Wasnich recently committed to continue his education and running career at Indiana Wesleyan University (NAIA) in Marion, Indiana.

Shown at Wasnich’s signing even are: (Front) Angie Wasnich (mother), Hunter Wasnich, Chuck Wasnich (father).

(Back) Wauseon Varsity Boys Track & Cross Country Coach Joe Allen, Indiana Wesleyan Cross Country Coach John Foss and Wauseon Assistant Track & Cross Country Coach Tom Vernot. (PHOTO PROVIDED)